Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 38,291 Shares of IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.61% of IM Cannabis worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 16.6% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,073,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 152,564 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in IM Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in IM Cannabis by 106.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCC opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.40 million and a PE ratio of -5.73. IM Cannabis Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $11.63.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IM Cannabis Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IMCC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of IM Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of IM Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

