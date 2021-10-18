Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 7,424 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.36% of Lawson Products worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $51.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $469.88 million, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAWS shares. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

