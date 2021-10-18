Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 7,811 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 126.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $126.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.42. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCMP. Mizuho began coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

