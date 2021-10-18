Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $81.06 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $81.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

