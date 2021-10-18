Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.18.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $181.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.97. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

