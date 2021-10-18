Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 23,250.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total transaction of $4,185,492.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total value of $135,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,551 shares of company stock valued at $51,952,538. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $614.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $671.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $598.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.