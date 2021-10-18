Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,708 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 73,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 336,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after buying an additional 270,554 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8,502.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,454 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 140,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 384,606 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.