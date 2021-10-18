Bank of Montreal Can Sells 109,677 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109,677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of 2U worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth about $29,761,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 2U by 90.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 497,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,016,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in 2U by 9.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,309,000 after buying an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 2U in the second quarter worth about $8,155,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth about $6,929,000.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.94.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,035 shares of company stock worth $3,236,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.