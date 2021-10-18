Bank of Montreal Can Sells 146,942 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

