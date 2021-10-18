Bank of Montreal Can Sells 155,164 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155,164 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 476,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,544,000 after purchasing an additional 74,684 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HFC opened at $36.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

