Bank of Montreal Can Sells 184,667 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 184,667 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.25% of Stoneridge worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3,369.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 497,973 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 490,424 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2,401.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 222,078 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 653.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 129,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,061,000 after acquiring an additional 109,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $21.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a market cap of $573.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

