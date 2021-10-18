Bank of Montreal Can Sells 226,663 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226,663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,017,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,763,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

