Bank of Montreal Can Sells 59,040 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,040 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $6,083,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,550 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after acquiring an additional 154,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

AQUA stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 1.87.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,646. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

