Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.40% of Pioneer Merger as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 8,821.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,007,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 996,277 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACX opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

