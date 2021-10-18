Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,702 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 154,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,845,000 after buying an additional 54,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $176.33 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

