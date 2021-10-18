Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 39,297 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,930,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,616,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $14,054,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.49. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.10.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

