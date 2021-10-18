Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 50,610 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of CarGurus worth $9,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARG. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,026,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CarGurus by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after buying an additional 845,513 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $403,167.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,558,941.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 589,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,308,173. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $34.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

