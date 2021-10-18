Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires Shares of 38,679 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,679 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $1,422,891,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $830,242,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,738,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,719,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 938,604 shares of company stock valued at $243,067,560.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.21.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $280.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.84.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

