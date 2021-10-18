Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,213 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE ABR opened at $19.19 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The company had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

