Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of ATN International worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATNI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ATN International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in ATN International by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ATN International by 23.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. ATN International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.77 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.27 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -188.89%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

