Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRTX. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $651,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,031,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,104,975 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $123.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.68. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.06 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17. Analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

