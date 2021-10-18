Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 19,006 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 38,657 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 872,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,907,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $61.12 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.57 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.09. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

