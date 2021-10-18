Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,359 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of ICF International worth $9,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 14,091.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $98.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.59 and a 12-month high of $102.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $392.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

