Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 74,839 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.42% of Everi worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 44.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 2.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,851. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

