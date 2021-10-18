Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 80,508 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 879.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Oasis Petroleum worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after buying an additional 983,216 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $58,904,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $44,863,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 18.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 251,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,268,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 41.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after buying an additional 65,435 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $106.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.39.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. Analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

