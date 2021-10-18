Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 9,730 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $9,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 25.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

