Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Credicorp worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,490,000 after buying an additional 91,844 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 22.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP opened at $134.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.43.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

