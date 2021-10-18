Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Lydall worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lydall during the second quarter worth $284,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lydall during the second quarter worth $30,478,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lydall during the second quarter worth $63,928,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Lydall during the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Lydall by 77.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 404,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 176,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lydall stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,034.66 and a beta of 3.08. Lydall, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

