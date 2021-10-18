Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Warrior Met Coal worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCC opened at $26.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.06. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

