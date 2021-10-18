Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of The Pennant Group worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

PNTG stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $735.71 million, a PE ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 2.60.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $110.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.