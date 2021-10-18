Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Laredo Petroleum worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after acquiring an additional 483,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $20,653,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 199.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 44,585 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

