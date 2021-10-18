Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 362.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Whiting Petroleum worth $8,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 726,497 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,413,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $5,128,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $4,821,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $66.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.52. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $67.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

