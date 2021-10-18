Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 547.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 486,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of MicroVision worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 188,223 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 509.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 79,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 171,345 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

MVIS opened at $9.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 3.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 13.09. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,221.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.