Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.80 Million Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,158 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.66% of Stride worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 7.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Stride in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $34.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

