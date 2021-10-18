Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.82 Million Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of NextGen Healthcare worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.33 million, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

