Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.94 Million Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.27% of Liberty Latin America worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LILAK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 464.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 91.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $12.78 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

