Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $8.99 Million Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of America’s Car-Mart worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 63.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $858,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $242,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 27.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRMT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of CRMT opened at $113.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day moving average is $141.67. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.