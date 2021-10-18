Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.02 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 88,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.56. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.