Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.04 Million Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,969,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,306 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of MFA Financial worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFA. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

NYSE MFA opened at $4.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

