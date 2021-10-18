Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of Inari Medical worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical stock opened at $86.15 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 191.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $555,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $475,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,900 shares of company stock worth $18,860,611. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.