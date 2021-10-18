Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.65 Million Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.34% of GrowGeneration worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 104,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,309,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of GRWG opened at $21.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

