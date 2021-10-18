Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,845 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of Option Care Health worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $24.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

