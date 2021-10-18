Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,169 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of CryoLife worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CryoLife by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 118,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CryoLife by 7.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CryoLife by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CryoLife by 47.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,073 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in CryoLife by 2.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRY opened at $21.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.04. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other CryoLife news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $145,245.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,913.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $69,612.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

