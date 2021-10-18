Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of Lightspeed POS worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at $12,542,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 308.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 88,272 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD opened at $98.74 on Monday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion and a PE ratio of -75.37.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.