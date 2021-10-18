Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.55% of Glatfelter worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 346.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLT opened at $16.07 on Monday. Glatfelter Co. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $244.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

