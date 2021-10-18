Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,637 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Echo Global Logistics worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Shares of ECHO opened at $48.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

