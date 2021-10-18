Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 104,926 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,013,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 104,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $9,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 423,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,991 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 587,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 86,314 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 231,840 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 626.43%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

