Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 13,313 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of ACCO Brands worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $3,358,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 112,039 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $844.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.20.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

