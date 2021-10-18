Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 309,206 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Fisker worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fisker by 288.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,020,000 after buying an additional 7,551,583 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fisker by 50.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000,000 after buying an additional 1,475,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter worth $48,770,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter worth $41,812,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter worth $28,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Fisker stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

