Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 7,670 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of Cowen worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cowen by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cowen by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cowen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cowen by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $36.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $57,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,882 shares of company stock worth $275,280 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

